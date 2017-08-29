29 drug suspects arrested in Cavite

A series of buy-busts was conducted in several cities in Cavite recently, resulting in the arrest of 29 drug suspects in a one-day operation.

First to fall from morning until midday at Barangay Queensrow East, Bacoor City, were Christian Lacsam, 31; Ramon Andaya, 22; Jordan Oliveros, 34; Junie Nebriaga, 27; Efrin Ramboyong, 48; Jovie Silva, 42; and Lloyd Martin Palabrica, 26. Most are residents of the barangay (village), except for Oliveros.

Later in the day, Sonny Emperio, 47; Syren Villafranca, 19; Antonio de la Cruz Jr., 38; Anthony Patricio, 18; Joevie Emperio, 44; Reynante Adriasola, 41; Jason Gaspar, 25; and Norlyntino Gaban, 39, were arrested.

Then at noon, Mark de la Concepcion, 31; Jomar Avecilla, 22; Raymond Loriente, 32; Romeo Sacapanio, 56; Buenalyn Lumanglas, 30; Henry Morales, 39; and Emil Gatil, 23, were nabbed. In Ternate, Barangay Poblacion 1A, Edwin de Torres, 42, was nabbed by the police for selling shabu to a police poseur buyer. In Barangay Sapang 1, Jacinto Amparo, 42 and Crispino Pandan, 35 were also arrested.

In Noveleta, Barangay San Rafael 4, Allan Dennis Parin, 51, and Jaime Raqueno Prodigalidad, 51, were arrested in a separate operations. In Barangay Wakas 2, Kawit, Arceli Guevarra, 60, was apprehended with the help of village officials for selling shabu. In the evening, back at Barangay Poblacion 1A, Ternate, Eleonor Valencia, 44; Ernesto Tizon, 47; and Erwin Patalinghug, 27, were arrested for selling shabu to a poseur buyer. Confiscated from them were 11 more sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

In Bacoor’s Zapote 3, suspects Princess Tolentino, 30; Elsa Sagun, 52; Arvin Venturanza, 41; and Ariel Calixton, 41, fell. Village officials were tipped off that a pot session was happening in the house of Joseph Tolentino, 52.

Tolentino escaped. Authorities recovered a sachet of shabu, three used sachets of shabu and four aluminum foil strips. Back again, just after midnight at Barangay San Rafael 4, Wilfred Ventus, 47, was arrested for selling a 0.3 gram sachet of shabu to a police poseur buyer.