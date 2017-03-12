294 Vehicles towed for illegal parking

A total of 294 illegally parked vehicles were towed and impounded last week, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). Anti-illegal parking operations were conducted from March 6 to March 10 in in Quezon City, along Scout Borromeo, Scout Bayoran and Scout Tobias; Panay Avenue; Mother Ignacia Avenue; and Eugenio Lopez Drive. The MMDA also cleared road obstructions along Mabuhay Lane 1, which traverses the cities of San Juan, Mandaluyong and Makati, particularly Barangay San Isidro in Makati, and the villages of 141k, 142, 143 and 147 in the PasayCity-Taft Avenue area. Turned over to the Quezon City Tricycle Regulatory Unit, according to the MMDA, were 21 illegally-parked tricycles. “This way, the motoring public would have an unimpeded travel to their destinations in Makati and Manila via the Mabuhay Lanes,” MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said. He encouraged motorists to use the lanes instead of EDSA during rush hours. A total of 8,323 motorists were cited for various traffic violations in the whole month of February this year while 1,871 were apprehended from March 1 to March 10, the MMDA said. The traffic violations were recorded using CCTV cameras placed along Metro Manila roads.