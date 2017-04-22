29th CCP indie film, video tilt

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is inviting Filipino filmmakers to join the 29th “Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video” (CCP Independent Film and Video Competition) from August 5 to 7 at the CCP.

Established in 1987, the Gawad Alternatibo is considered the longest-running independent film competition of its kind in the Asean and Asian region. Many of today’s outstanding filmmakers and media practitioners are alumni of Gawad Alternatibo.

All works to be submitted must be strictly independent works and not produced for commercial screening. School-based works (i.e. theses) are eligible. Entries must have been completed not earlier than June 4, 2016.

Competition categories are: Short Feature or Narrative, Experimental, Documentary and Animation. Each participant may submit a maximum of three entries in each category.

Cash prizes will be given to winners of the different categories. Special Awards will be given for Best Regional Entry and Best Entry for/on/by Children. Honorable mention may be awarded by the jury.

Winners of the competition will be announced in the awards ceremony on August 7 at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde (CCP Dream Theater) while pre-selected entries to the competition will be screened from August 5 to 7 at the CCP Tanghalang Manuel Conde.

The Gawad Alternatibo will be held as part of the 13th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and Competition to be held on August 4 to 13 at various CCP venues and Ayala Theaters.

Deadline for submission of entries is not later than 6 p.m. on May 31, Wednesday at the CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media Division Office (Media Arts Division), 4th floor, CCP Main Bldg.

Entry forms, guidelines and mechanics can be downloaded from the CCP website at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph and Cinemalaya website at www.cinemalaya.org