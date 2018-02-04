2M books up for grabs at ‘big, bad’ book sale

For the first time in its nine-year history, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale—dubbed the biggest of its kind in the world—will be held this month in Manila, giving book lovers of all ages the chance to buy brand new, English-language books of different genres at discounts that go as high as 80 percent.

More than 2 million books for children and young adults, fiction and non-fiction titles, and novels will be featured at the book sale. It will run from 9 a.m. of February 16 to 11:59 p.m. of February 25 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. This means 231 hours of non-stop book shopping.

Established by BookXcess founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in Malaysia in 2009, the Big Bad Wolf Sale has also been held in Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Named after the villain of the “Three Little Pigs” fable, the event aims to “tear [down]the house of big, expensive books” and “give in to the mission of [offering]quality and very affordable books,” Big Bad Wolf Marketing Head Miguel Mercado said.

“I think it started [from]a crazy idea that if you sell lots of books in a comfortable place at the right price, people will come,” Mercado said of the event’s origins at a recent press conference in Makati City.

Behind the Big Bad Wolf Sale is the “belief that everybody, regardless of status, has the right to learn. And cheap books aren’t necessarily poor-quality or second-hand, [and a]warehouse sale doesn’t necessarily compromise comfort,” Mercado said.

“This is done not just because we can, but because we care,” he added.

According to Mercado, the organizers made it their mission to get more people to read and make it affordable,

especially in the digital age.

He noted that, although people today have a lot of information, they don’t read as much.

The books to be sold “are purchased directly from publishers or suppliers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Europe. The founders themselves [spent months traveling to these countries and]going to the publishers directly to buy [overruns]from them,” Mercado said.

“[W]hen an author or publisher wants a book published—let’s say the order is 20,000 books—the printer will usually print another 2,000 in the hope to sell them to somebody. That hope is now the founders of Big Bad Wolf,” he added.

“They (the founders) come, they buy it in bulk, and they buy in cash. Hence, they get the price really, really low,” Mercado said.

He also said ABS-CBN Publishing is the only Philippine publisher participating in the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale. He emphasized, however, that organizers are open to featuring more local titles, and their publishers, in the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale’s future editions.

Admission to the Big Bad Wolf Sale is free. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/bbwbooksphilippines.