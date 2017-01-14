2nd ‘Art Olympia’ set in Japan

Japan is set to host the 2nd Art Olympia International Open Art Competition this year.

Art Olympia will be granting half a million dollar worth of cash prizes for winning art entries from across the globe. Regionally selected jurors will select 180 international artists and winners.

Entries for the Art Olympia are open to two-dimensional art only, including photography. Artworks, submitted from around the world, will first be reviewed at regional entry bases and then finally in Tokyo.

A primary review will be done using the images of artworks and the final review with real artworks. Moreover, the final review will use a point-rating system, allowing the public to check the reviewing process.

Art Olympia has created the Student Category, allowing students to apply for both All-Entrants and Student Categories.

A panel of jurors, comprising experts from various fields, provides aspiring artists with a rare chance to get their artworks reviewed by art experts. Among the selected overseas based jurors are Florence Derieux from the Centre Pompidou Foundation; Brett Littman, Executive Director of The Drawing Center; Simon Njami, writer, art critic and essayist; Chu Teh-I, Director of Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts; and Kara Vander Weg, Director of the Gagosian Galleries.

Submissions for the Art Olympia will be accepted until March 15. Winning entries will be announced on June 7 and will be exhibited at the Toshima Ward Office Building from June 17 to 25, 2017.

For information, email info@artolympia.jp or visit .artolympia.jp.