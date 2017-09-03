2nd Asean-Japan TV festival offers free Japanese film viewing

The Japan Foundation, Manila and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines are offering free Japanese film screenings at Trinoma Mall from September 7 to 10. This event coincides with the 2nd Asean–Japan TV Festival 2017 (AJTVF2) to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Asean.

Audiences can enjoy five new Japanese films: “The Projects” (“Danch”i), “The Mohican Comes Home” (“Mohican Kokyo ni Kaeru”), “Key of Life” (“Kagidorobo no Method”), and “LA LA LA at Rock Bottom” (“Misono Universe”). The line-up also includes “Asian Three-Fold Mirror 2016: Reflections” which was screened in the Tokyo International Film Festival. To create the omnibus film Reflections, The Japan Foundation Asia Center joined three directors from the Philippines, Cambodia, and Japan: Brillante Ma Mendoza, Sotho Kulikar and Isao Yukisada.

Films will be shown at Cinema 5, Trinoma Mall, Quezon City. All screenings are free and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will be distributed one hour before the screening time.

The festival will also culminate in a public event at the Trinoma Mall Activity Center on September 9, 2:45 to 5:30 pm, with a performance by Airdance Philippines with Rhosam Prudenciado Jr. of Dance Dance Asia 2017, also an event by the Japan Foundation Asia Center. This will be followed by a mini-concert with Rivermaya, Julie Anne San Jose and Erik Santos, together with Japan’s Soil & Pimp Sessions and Pink Cres.