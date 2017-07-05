2nd Bulacan massacre ‘person of interest’ slain

ANOTHER “person of interest” (POI) being investigated in connection with the Bulacan massacre was shot dead inside his house in Barangay Santo Cristo, San Jose Del Monte (SJDM) City on Wednesday morning.

Bulacan Police acting provincial director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., identified the victim as Rosevelt Merano Sorema, alias “Ponga”.

He said two unidentified armed men wearing helmet and bonnet barged into the house in Block 1, Lot 11, Northridge Royal Subdivision at about 11 a.m. and fired shots at the victim.

Police Supt. Fitz Macariola, city chief of police, said Sorema was shot in front of his mother, wife and other family members. The gunmen then fled on board a motorcycle.

The victim was declared dead on arrival from multiple gun shot wounds at Grace Hospital in SJDM.

Sorema was one of the four POIs invited for investigation in relation to the gruesome killing of Auring Dizon, her daughter Estrella Carlos and her three minor children last June 26.

Macariola added they are looking if it was another vigilante killing, as investigators are also probing the death of another suspect who was found with mutilated body parts last Tuesday.

Rolando Pacinos alias “Inggo,” one of the suspects implicated by construction worker Carmelino Ibañes, was found along Palmera Drive, Phase 7 also in Northridge Royal with a placard placard, “Addict at Rapist ako Huwag Tularan,” tied by a pump belt around his neck. His four fingers and private organ were cut off.

Police said two other POIs remain at large, with one identified only as “Alvin,” reported missing since last Friday. Police have yet to reveal the names of the two POIs.

Macariola said they are open to extending protection to the POIs if they want to place themselves under police

custody but “unfortunately, none of them nor their families have requested custody for their safety.”

Meanwhile, the massacre victims were laid to rest at the Citrus Public Cemetery on Wednesday with some 2,000 supporters and sympathizers joining their relatives.

Dexter Carlos Sr., husband and father of the victims, urged authorities to re-impose the death penalty and let those responsible for his family’s massacre death be the first to be sentenced.