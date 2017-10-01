2nd German Film Week kicks off

An interesting lineup of films that presents the breadth of contemporary German cinema made up the 2017 German Film Week organized by the Goethe-Institut Philippinen.

Following its successful launch last year, the festival once again offers a diverse selection of films for audiences, in their goal of promoting German language and culture.

The festival draws film fans and students from all over the Philippines, as well as filmmakers, press and industry leaders. This year’s slates of films were carefully selected among the latest releases in Germany, some of which have already been receiving numerous awards in international film festivals.

“We are truly excited to unveil this year’s films and new voices to Philippine audiences,” said Ulrich Nowak, the director of the Goethe-Institut Philippinen. “Whether mainstream, romantic comedies, or micro-budget indies, we made sure our festival attendees will be entertained and pleased.”

Adding to the German contemporary films, this year’s German Film Week also features works of acclaimed Filipino filmmaker, Brillante Mendoza. His films “Tirador” and “Captive” are screened during the week-long festival. Both films have been recognized internationally, with the latter having been screened at a previous Berlin International Film Festival, the prestigious Berlinale.

On one of these screenings, a Film Appreciation Session follows wherein audiences get to meet and speak with the multi-awarded director.

“The Brillante Mendoza screenings are an addition to this year’s program,” said Nowak. “Our goal at the institute has always been to promote cultural exchange between Germany and the countries we support. And this is one way to achieve that goal—to share German features and highlight Filipino creativity.”

The German Film Week opening night took place at the SM Mall of Asia Cinema 1 on September 27 and had as its guest German filmmaker Markus Goller, director of “My Brother Simple” which opened this year’s festivities.

Goller, whom the Goethe-Institut flew in especially for the occasion and held a Q&A after his film’s screening. The succeeding film screenings started on September 28 and runs until October 5 at SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA for Metro Manila. Subsequent screenings will take place in the Clark, Cebu and Davao in October.

As a boon to the filmgoers, the Goethe-Institut is giving away special prizes for those who would vote for their favorite film on-line via the Goethe website. Called “vote and win”, the raffle contest will select random voters who would get a gift package from the Goethe-Institut.