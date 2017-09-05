2nd impeach complaint vs Chief Justice gains steam

ANOTHER impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has gained traction, after 16 lawmakers endorsed it on Monday

The formal verification of the complaint, filed by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption chief Dante Jimenez and Eligio Mallari of the Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution, followed that of lawyer Lorenzo Gadon, which was endorsed by 25 members of the House of Representatives last week.

An impeachment complaint is deemed filed only when “verified” or endorsed by at least one House member.

Jimenez and Mallari accused Sereno of undermining the powers of the full Supreme Court or en banc in the approval of foreign trips and appointments to various offices, among others.

Gadon rapped Sereno for manipulating the Judicial and Bar Council that appoints judges, misdeclaring her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth, and using public funds to finance “a lavish lifestyle,” such as the purchase of a bullet-proof Toyota Land Cruiser.

Among those who endorsed the complaint were Rep. Fredenil Castro of Capiz Rep. Sharon Garin of AAMBIS-OWA party-list, both deputy speakers.