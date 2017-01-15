2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards unfolds tonight at the Big Dome

The 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards is all set for tonight at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. The event will witness not only the announcing of this year’s big winners but also a string of stellar performances featuring the country’s brightest OPM stars.

The artists who will grace the awards night will include Morissette, KZ Tandingan, Zia Quizon, Charice, Sassa Dagdag, Kris Lawrence, Michael Pangilinan, Jason Dy, and Marcelito Pomoy.

The newly-formed Boyband PH and Tawag ng Tanghalan grand finalists Eumee Capile, Gidget Dela Llana, Pauline Agupitan, Maricel Callo, Marielle Montellano and Noven Belleza will complete the roster of A-list performers.

For this second outing, a total of 75 music acts are vying under 13 categories. Special recognitions will also be handed out including the Wish Reactors’ Choice Award and the Wishclusive Viral Video of the Year.

The highest awards for WMA’s sophomore year will be given to the inaugural members of the Wishclusive Elite Circle. This prestigious group will be composed of artists with Wish 107.5 YouTube videos with at least 10 million views.

Online voting will comprise 50-percent of a nominee’s total score, while the other 50-percent will come from the votes of a select panel of judges. Polling period is until 12 noon of today. Supporters can cast their votes via www.wish1075.com/wishawards.