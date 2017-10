A 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit Samar on Sunday, causing no damage, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Advertisements

But Phivolcs warned aftershocks may be expected in the region.

The quake, recorded at 5:22 p.m., was located at 12 kilometers (km) northeast of Hinahangan with a depth of 24 km. It was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.