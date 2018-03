A MAGNITUDE A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Leyte on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake that struck at 8:33 a.m. was 11 kilometers (km) east of Abuyog. It had a depth of 12 km and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 2 was felt in Borongan City.

No major damage was reported and no aftershocks are expected within the day, the agency said. GLEE JALEA