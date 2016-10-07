3 Abra employees caught sniffing shabu at work

CAMP DANGWA, La Trinidad, Benguet: Two civilian security guards and a janitor of the local government of Bangued, Abra were caught sniffing shabu while on duty at the public market on Thursday. Security guards Danny Benjamin Babida, 40, and Jimmy Bisquerra Barreras, 42, and janitor Joseph Barbon Alagao, 42, were caught at the second floor of the Bangued Public Market where they are assigned. Zone 2 village chairman Amado Acosta, radio journalist of the local radio station dzPA, and councilwoman Liberty Bernardez witnessed as policemen confiscated shabu and drug paraphernalia from the suspects. Bangued Mayor Dominic Valera was silent on the arrest of his employees. In September 2015, Francisco Briones Acosta, brother-in-law of Valera, was arrested after selling a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer in Linasin, Bangued. Valera is the father of former Abra lawmaker, now Abra Gov. Ma Jocelyn Valera.