3 Abu Sayyaf members surrender to military in Sulu

THREE members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) surrendered to authorities in Sulu on Friday, a military official said.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said in his report that the surrender at Barangay (village) Bulibangao, Tongkil was facilitated by the 545th Engineering Command Battalion and the Philippine Coast Guard in Western Mindanao.

The ASG members were identified as Ajimad Musnali, Nanah Amdad Tunggal and Hasiri Sabirin. All three were carrying a Caliber 30 spring field and two Caiber 30 spring fields.

Sobejana said the three were under ASG sub-leader Asbi Misuari who surrendered to the Joint Task Force Sulu.

He added that the surrenderees will undergo custodial debriefing at Camp Kuta, Heneral Teodolfo Bautista Busbus in Jolo. DEMPSEY REYES