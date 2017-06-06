3 agencies join energy task force for Marawi

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Securing Energy Facilities (IATSEF) has added three agencies to bolster government’s effort to rehabilitate war-torn Marawi’s energy facilities.

The IATSEF has expanded its membership to include the Department of Finance, Philippine Electricity Market Corporation, and Philippine Information Agency.

Original members of the group led by the Department of Energy (DoE) include National Power Corporation, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation, National Electrification Administration, and the Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Lasureco).

The inter-agency group was initiated by DoE Secretary Alfonso Cusi to come up with rehabilitation options for Marawi City’s energy facilities following the attack by Maute terrorist group more than a week ago.

The expanded membership of the IATSEF and the policies on resiliency are contained in a draft Department Circular that will be scheduled by DoE for public consultation.

Meanwhile, IATSEF reported yesterday that the power situation in Lanao del Sur province has yet to fully normalize as 15 municipalities remain without power and only 20 percent of Marawi City was energized.

The second district with 16 municipalities was fully energized yesterday according to the task force based on the report by Lasureco on the current power supply in its franchise area as of 9 o’clock in the morning of June 5.

Power supply in the three towns of Lanao del Norte remained normal.

Likewise, power generation remained normal according to the National Power Corporation Generation Mindanao.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines also reported normal operations in its transmission facilities. Mindanao State University, which is directly connected to the transmission lines, has been energized as of 12:34 afternoon of Saturday.