3 alleged drug pushers killed in Antipolo

Three suspected drug pushers were killed while two others were wounded after they were shot by unidentified assailants in separate incidents in Antipolo City on Thursday. Supt. Ruben Andiso, Antipolo police chief, identified the fatalities as Ramil Manago, Norman Danday, and Jaymar Von Atienza, while their two other companions identified as Joseph Buebo and Raymond Sique were wounded after the attack. Initial investigation showed that the victims were shot by the motorcycle-riding suspects in Sitio Tanglaw, Barangay San Isidro at 11 p.m. Atienza, a cockfight handler, and Sigue were shot by unknown assailants in Barangay San Jose at 3:30 p.m. He died on the spot while Sigue was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation is being conducted to determine the motive of the killing and the identity of the suspects.