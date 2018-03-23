3 armed men killed near Cebu jail

THREE armed men, two of them former detainees, were killed by unidentified assailants near Lapu-Lapu City Jail in Sitio Kasanta, Barangay Mactan in Cebu on Thursday night.

The fatalities were identified as Reno Egos, 29, of Barangay Ibabao-Mactan; Orbel Inihaw, 29, of Barangay Masiwa-Marigondon; and Salde Dungog, 31, of Barangay Canjulao, all in Lapu-Lapu City.

Winnie Bercede, mana­ger of Surelife Memorial Homes in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City where the victims’ bodies were brought, said their families identified them on Friday.

Ritchel Egos, younger brother of Reno, refused to be interviewed by reporters.

Police said Egos just got out from Lapu-Lapu City Jail at 5 p.m., March 22, based on a release order issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 53 of Lapu-Lapu City that was found in his pocket.

The document showed that Egos was accused for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearms under the Commission on Elections gun ban.

Jovelyn Jubaheb, five months pregnant and Inihaw’s live-in partner, said her husband received a phone call at about 6 a.m. on Thursday and told her he was going out with a male friend. He left their house in the afternoon.

Jubaheb said she waited for Inihaw to have dinner that evening but her live-in partner failed to come home. On Friday morning she said she was shocked when one of her neighbors told her that Inihaw is already dead based on a photo uploaded on Facebook.

She said Inihaw was previously detained for a murder case at the Mandaue City Jail.

Meanwhile, Ethel Espares, Dungog’s live-in partner, said she has no idea why he was killed. She said Dungog worked as a painter and they have three children.

Police Officer 3 Wilson Malnegro, homicide investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City police, said the shooting happened at past 7 p.m. along the road about 500 meters away from the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

The victims were brought to the Carajay District Hospital where doctors declared them dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body.

Malnegro said the victims, who were on board a black and red Suzuki Krypton motorcycle (4012 GH) were followed by the assailants riding a motorcycle.

Police said the crime scene was pitch dark and they found the victims slumped at the center of the road. Some witnesses in the area told police that they heard several bursts of gunfire before the bodies were found.

Malnegro said the motorcycle used by the victims was reported missing on October 12, 2017 by its owner Ronan Caadlawon of Liloan town, north Cebu.

Police are investigating the killing.