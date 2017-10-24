3 Army generals step up fight vs religious extremism

CAMP SIONGCO, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao: Three newly promoted Army generals in Central Mindanao have vowed to intensify their efforts in the fight against religious extremism.

Brig. Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the 601st Brigade, Brig. Gen. Jesus Sarsagat of the 603rd Brigade and Brig. Gen. Bismark Soliba of the 1st Mechanized Brigade, who got one-star rank promotions, made the commitment at the 30th founding anniversary of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division here on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commanding general of the Philippine Army, led the traditional “donning of ranks” on the three new generals.

Major Gen. Arnel dela Vega, 6th Infantry Division (ID) commander, assisted.

Dela Vega said Carreon, Sarsagat and Soliba, whose units are under his operational control, will engage in peace-building activities to end threats from local groups claiming allegiance to the Islamic State (IS).

“They shall work closely with the mayors and provincial governors. They will also tap the academe, the Muslim and Christian religious communities to achieve their peace objectives,” he added.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the 6th ID, told The Manila Times that they invited congressmen, governors and mayors to witness the occasion so they can work closely with the military in achieving peace.

Among local officials present were Gov. Pax Mangudadatu of Sultan Kudarat province, Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu of Maguindanao province, Mayor Zamzamin Ampatuan of Rajah Buayan municipality and Rep. Bai Sandra Sema of the First District of Maguindanao and concurrently Deputy Speaker for Mindanao.

Soliba is the most senior among the three new Army generals in central Mindanao.

He graduated from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in 1985.

Carreon and Sarsagat belong to PMA Class of 1987 and Class of 1988, respectively.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, who assumed on Friday as director of the Police Regional Office-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang town in Maguindanao, was a classmate of Sarsagat.

The battalions under Sarsagat are deployed to Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, ARMM component provinces.

Carreon, first assigned in Central Mindanao as a junior officer, was a colonel when he assumed early this year the post of 601st Brigade commander based in Tacurong City.

“Our assignment here in Central Mindanao provided us enough learning on the socio-economic, political and cultural dimensions of the local communities, all stakeholders to the Mindanao peace process,” he said.

Units of the 6th ID are scattered in Central Mindanao’s adjoining North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao provinces.

The division also covers parts of Lanao del Sur, whose provincial capital is Marawi City.

Its 30th anniversary program, with the theme “Kampilan: Sa Ikatatlumpong Taon, Matibay at Matatag na Samahan Kaagapay ng Mamamayan Tungo sa Kapayapaan at Kaunlaran” was highlighted by a parade of troops geared for battle and personnel trained in disaster response operations and rescue missions.

The 6th ID also showed its capability to engage the enemy in running gunbattles along the rivers of Maguindanao and Cotabato City after it paraded one of its Australian-made river boats equipped with machine guns and can accommodate one team or nine soldiers on board.

Dela Vega said their main concern now is to insulate local communities from infiltration by Islamic militants espousing animosity toward non-Muslims and the government including soldiers maintaining peace in the countryside.