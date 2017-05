THREE men were arrested on the act of conducting a pot session in Barangay Balite Rodriguez, Rizal province on Wednesday. Police identified the suspects as John Ferdie Nicolas, 21; Mar-Ed Espiritu, 21; and Jomar Manlabutan, 19. A concerned citizen tipped off the policemen about the ongoing a pot session. Seized from the suspects were one sachet of shabu and several drug paraphernalia.

NEIL A. ALCOBER