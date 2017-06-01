3 ASG bandits killed, 3 nabbed in Sulu

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Three members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed and three others arrested while nine high-powered firearms were seized in offensives of the Joint Task Forces of the Western Mindanao Command since May 29, according to WestMinCom official.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokesman, said elements of the Philippine Marine Ready Fleet Sulu, led by Col. Antonio Rosario Jr., encountered fully armed ASG bandits under the slain sub-leader Alhabsy Misaya in Barangay Sukuban, Omar, Sulu on Wednesday.

The encounter resulted in the death of a bandit whose body was retrieved by government troops, who also seized high-powered firearms left by the Abu Sayyaf members, Petinglay added.

No casualties were reported on the government forces.

Meanwhile on May 30, joint operations of the 11th Infantry Battalion under Lt. Col. Rolando Gomez and the police led to the arrest of three more ASG members and seizure of an explosive in Zamboanga City.

Gomez said Kimhar Asusi, alias Abu Kimar, of Parang, Sulu was served a warrant of arrest for kidnapping and serious illegal detention with ransom upon his arrival at the Zamboanga City Port.

A fragmentation grenade was found inside Asusi’s bag upon search.

Asusi is a Sulu-based ASG member who started off as an errand boy of Sayyaf member Roger Sadji, while safekeeping the Sipadan hostages in 2000.

Also arrested in a separate operation were Al Hamed Manalas Abdurahman, alias Al Amid, 37, and Murasidol Abdurahman, alias Teddung, 32, both Sulu-based ASG members under Idang Susukan.

Seized from the two were several high-powered firearms, ammunition, a fragmentation grenade, blasting caps and a bottle of suspected C4 explosive substance.