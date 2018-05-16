3 Bacolod broadcasters win village seats

BACOLOD CITY: Three of the seven Bacolod journalists won their bids for a seat during Monday’s barangay (village) elections. Winners were Eljohn Castano and Ronnie Albao of Radyo Bandera-Bacolod and Eric Magbanua of Aksyon Radyo-Bacolod. Castano gets a second term as councilman in Barangay Granada while Albao won a seat in Barangay 35 and Magbanua in Barangay Pahanocoy. Failed in their electoral bids were Radyo Bandera-Bacolod reporters Babes Gantalao in Barangay Banago and Kirby Federez of Barangay 41. Aksyon Radyo reporter John Dale Salazar also lost like veteran radio personalities Grace Supe of RMN DYHB-Bacolod and Radyo Veritas-Bacolod Edmund Aspero. Hernan Garceniego of the Visayan Day Star also lost in Barangay Mansilingan. Neska Centina, former reporter of local newspaper Watchmen Daily Journal, was likewise defeated as chairman of the Sanggunian Kabataan in Barangay Sum-ag.