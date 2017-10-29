3 bettors split P98.7-M jackpot in PCSO grand lotto

THREE lucky bettors will split the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s P98.7 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot after correctly guessing the six-number winning combination during Saturday night’s draw, an official of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

Conrado Zabella, PCSO assistant general manager for the Gaming Sector, said the three got the winning combination 10-21-23-06-27-09 to bag the total jackpot prize of P98,750,346.

The three winning lotto tickets were bought in the Cabuyao Laguna, Taguig City and San Mateo Rizal.

Apart from the three jackpot winners, a total of 113 bettors will be getting P10,440 each as consolation prize after getting five of the six-number combination right.

Total ticket sales for the October 28 Grand Lotto draw reached P23.5 million. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA