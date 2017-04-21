3 BIFF cattle rustlers slain in shootout

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Three bandits of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who doubled as cattle rustlers were killed by farmer-militiamen whose cattle they tried to steal on Friday. Police identified the slain bandits as Tarzan Buntazil, Kensem Dungandong and Salik Rusman who were shot dead by pursuing personnel of the Citizen’s Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU). Chief Insp. Donald Cabigas of Pikit police said the suspects first stole a pair of cattle owned by siblings Ariel and Constantino Wacan in Barangay Bualan, Pikit. The Wacans and CAFGU men ran after the bandits who caught up with them in a secluded area triggering a gunfight for more than 30 minutes. Investigators said the villagers identified the slain suspects as the ones who subjected them to excessive collection of revolutionary tax. Cabigas added the cattle rustlers belong to a group led by Commander Arpie, reportedly involved in robbery, drug trafficking and engaged in illegal Marijuana plantations.