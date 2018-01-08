3 brokers in foiled liquor smuggling permanently banned from Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) banned three brokers permanently from doing business in Subic in connection with the foiled attempt to smuggle more than P40-million worth of expensive liquor last December.

SBMA chair and administrator Wilma Eisma said the agency’s Seaport Department banned Ellen Baylon, representative of Alava Alliance; John Louie Pabico, processor of Phil-Hohan International Corp.; and Cherry Springael, freelance processor of Alava Alliance, for their involvement in the recent liquor smuggling.

The SBMA’s Law Enforcement Department seized 1,321 boxes of expensive liquor from a closed van that was about to leave the Freeport last December 24, and from a 40-footer container van parked at the Subic Seaport Terminal.

The contraband included 54 bottles of Remy Martin Louis XIII worth P170,000 per bottle and eight boxes of Remy Martin Centaure De Diamant priced at P60,000 per bottle.

Acting on a tip from an informant, SBMA security personnel, intercepted a closed van and a Nissan Patrol SUV at the sentry while attempting to smuggle the contraband from the Freeport.

Similarly, SBMA security police flagged down a Fuso van of BCR Trucking driven by Julio Flores, 41, and his companion Marvin Arcega, 46, carrying boxes of champagne without the necessary documents.

A follow-up operation by SBMA operatives on a white Isuzu Giga cab with the markings “Sinfa Logistics Inc. parked at Subic Seaport Terminal in Boton Wharf yielded other contraband items.