3 brothers killed in Binondo raid

Three brothers were shot dead by policemen in an anti-drug operation in Binondo, Manila Thursday.

Operatives of the Station Anti-illegal Drug (SAID) 11, visited houses in Delpan and San Miguel Streets but they were fired upon when they reached the house of the Morales brothers, forcing the lawmen to fire back.

The brothers – Arman, JC and Dominador Morales – died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Superintendent Amante Daro said the Morales siblings were not really their target because lawmen were after a big-time drug dealer in the area.

“You can say that this is a drug den because there are drug paraphernalias in the place,” he said.

Police recovered 50 grams of shabu worth P150,000 and three .38 revolvers.