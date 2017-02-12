3 Bulacan art Maestros honored

THE BULACAN provincial government will honor three masters of contemporary art in line with its celebration of the National Arts Month on February 28 at the Bulacan Capitol gymnasium. Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado said the “Parangal ng Kislap ng Sining” will give recognition to Godofredo “Ka Goding” Reyes, master oil painter of Hagonoy and member of the Hagonoy Art Group; Pedro Esguerra of Pulilan, a master carver who uses banana stalk instead of singkaban; and Dr. Herminio Suarez of Balagtas, a symphonic band member and director of Cultural Affairs and Performing Arts of Bulacan State University and 2008 Huwarang Pilipino awardee. The awards ceremonies, organized through the Provincial History, Arts, Culture and Tourism Office, is part of “Kislap ng Sining sa Bulacan,” celebration. Other activities include: “Kalutong Bulakenyo – Mama Sita @100: Food Safety Seminar and Cooking Demo’ at 1 p.m. on February 17 at the PCEDO conference room; “Zumba sa Sining” by the Bulacan Culture and Arts Council at 8 a.m. on February 22 at Guiguinto Municipal Arts and Culture Center; and “Sayaw Pinoy sa Bulacan,” a program of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts at 2 p.m. on February 22 in the same venue.

FREDERICK SILVERIO