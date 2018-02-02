3 charged in killing of NEcija gov’s chief aide

THE police have filed charges against three arrested suspects in the killing of the chief of staff of Nueva Ecija Gov. Czarina Umali who confessed they were paid by the former civilian security unit (CSU) head of the governor’s husband while separate cases were filed by the victim’s husband against six others.

The suspects – Anastacio Geron, 56, Armando Geron, 26, and Reynaldo Iglesia, 52, all of Barangay Tondod in San Jose City – were presented for inquest at the Prosecutor’s Office for the murder of Mary Anne Hernandez, Umali’s chief of staff, last January 14.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpuz, Central Luzon police director, said the suspects were earlier arrested based on a warrant for another case but confessed during interrogation their participation in the killing of Hernandez saying they were given P5,000 each by Jesus Pajararillo, alias Jess, to act as lookouts and tipsters.

Iglesia said he had wanted to surrender to the police after the shooting of the governor’s aide for fear of his life.

Provincial administrator Alejandro Abesamis confirmed that Pajarillo was detailed as security officer of the province’s Simeon Garcia gymnasium in San Jose City.

Pajarillo was also a closed-in security of former Gov. Aurelio Umali.

Similarly, Carlito Hernandez, Mary Anne’s husband who was wounded in the attack, filed murder and frustrated murder charges against Pajarillo and five others from San Jose City.

The other respondents were Romero de la Cruz of Barangay Tanibong; Geronimo Juaquin of Barangay Pascual; Ronald Magat of Baranga Caanawan; and Jerry Sarenas and Edro Timple, both of Barangay Tondod in San Jose City.

Carlito said he believes that Pajarillo was only a broker and a “contractor” for the killing of his wife.

The victim was at the front passenger seat of an MUX Isuzu vehicle driven by Carlito while refilling at a gas station near their house in Talavera town when the assailants came near and fired shots, killing her on the spot.

Their two minor children seated at the back seat were unharmed.

The family just returned from a weekend vacation in Baguio.