3 charged over makeshift gas canister bomb in Paris

PARIS: French prosecutors have charged three men in connection with a makeshift explosive device made of gas canisters placed inside an apartment block in western Paris, a judicial source told Agence France-Presse on Saturday. The three, identified as Amine A, his cousin Sami B, and Aymen B., were charged late Friday with “attempted murder in an organized group in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and placed in pre-trial detention, the source said. All three were arrested on Monday evening, two days after the device was found in a block in the 16th arrondissement, one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods. In total, police found four gas cylinders—two of them in the hallway attached to a mobile phone which investigators believe was meant to be used as a detonator. The other two were on the pavement outside. Amine A., 30, and Aymen B., 29, are both on the terror watch list. Three of their associates who were taken for questioning earlier this week have all been released.

Advertisements

AFP