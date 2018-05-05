3 Chinese arrested in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities are holding three Chinese who illegally sneaked into Basilan where they have been spotted buying fuel for their speedboat. Police said Chun Wai Ho, 32; Tsz Kin Tsui, 40; and Wang Po, 33 – were being interrogated after they failed to present any visa or travel papers. Civilians in Hadji Muhtamad town reported the presence of the Chinese travelers to the police. The foreigners claimed to be from Hong Kong and traveled to Thailand and Indonesia before sailing to southern Philippines on May 9 and landed in Basilan to refuel on their way back to the Chinese territory.