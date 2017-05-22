3 climbers die on Everest, one missing

KATHMANDU: Three climbers died on Everest over the weekend and another is missing, officials confirmed on Monday, in one of the deadliest episodes on the peak since an avalanche swept through base camp and killed 18 two years ago. More than a dozen climbers have been rescued from the 8,848 meter (29,030 foot) mountain in the last three days after running into difficulties on the world’s highest peak, helicopter rescue operators said. The weekend fatalities appear related to altitude sickness and bring the death toll to five during a season marked by unpredictable weather, strong winds and unusually cold temperatures. The weather calmed over the weekend, opening a narrow window for climbers to make a bid for the top.

AFP