3 companies offering to search for MH370 – Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Three companies have offered to resume the search for flight MH370 but no decision has been reached on whether to take up any of the proposals, a Malaysian minister said on Tuesday. US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity, Dutch company Fugro—which was involved in the original hunt—and a Malaysian company have made offers, Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai told Agence France-Presse. He did not disclose the name of the Malaysian company. The Malaysia Airlines plane with 239 people on board disappeared in March 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, sparking a massive underwater search in the remote southern Indian Ocean. No sign of the aircraft was found in a 120,000 square kilometer (46,000 square mile) zone based on satellite analysis of the jet’s likely trajectory after it diverted from its flight path. The Australian-led hunt—the largest in history—was suspended in January, sparking criticism from families of those on board and some experts that it was called off too soon.
AFP
