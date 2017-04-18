3-day clinic spices up PPS Gen. San

The Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Peara Padala holds another three-day MCTA-ATPCA Tennis Teachers/Coaches Conference and free clinic beginning Thursday coinciding with the PPS-PEPP Gen. Santos leg regional age group tournament at the GenSan City tennis courts.

The seminar-clinic comes on the heels of the successful nationwide program put up by the PPS-PEPP in cooperation with the Macs Crankit Tennis Academy of Australia and the National Tennis Coaches Association of the Philippines in Cagayan de Oro last February aimed at providing a high quality experience to every coaches and athletes alike.

MCTA coach Patricia Concon-Puzon will conduct the Teachers Conference and the free tennis clinic for grassroots and advance under the Australian Tennis Professional Coaches Association.

The project, headed by MCTA founder-coach Patricia Concon-Puzon, will run till Saturday, including free clinics among the participants in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger. The Australian group will also conduct a feeding program for the street children of the host city.

Concon-Puzon, a former mainstay of the Philippine team, is a member of the Australian Tennis Professional Coaches Association with a Master Pro Level 3 title. She is also a client service officer at Villawood Immigration Detention Center in New South Wales who’s also into golf and martial arts.

The teachers’ confab and clinics are originally set in the Mindanao region but organizers decided to make it a nationwide affair in response to the requests of the various LGUs to help develop and promote the sport and boost their respective youth programs.

“We thank the MCTA, ATPCA and Babolat for expanding this project to the nationwide level where players with potentials, along with Filipino coaches, can be tapped for training in Australia,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The PPS-PEPP MCTA ATPCA will be next held in Maasin City, Leyte on May 8 to 12 with Legazpi City hosting the next stop on May 31 to June 3 followed by Olivarez Sports Center on August 5 to 7, then back in Visayas in San Carlos City on October 30 to November 2 before it winds up in Naga, Cebu on December 16 to 18. For details call 09154046464.