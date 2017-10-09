3 dead, 1 hurt in Bataan highway accident

MARIVELES, Bataan: Three persons died while one was injured when a pickup collided with two tricycles along the Roman Superhighway in Barangay Lucanin here on Saturday night.

|Senior Insp. Jennifer Cruz, Bataan police public information officer, identified the fatalities as Camilo Lopez, 58, tricycle driver and son Argo, 11, both from Barangay Lucanin, and another tricycle driver, Lito Agoson, 49, of Barangay Mountain View in Mariveles.

Another passenger of Lopez, Alvin Balondo, 26, was treated for injuries at Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City.

The elder Lopez died at dawn on Sunday while Agoson died a few hours later. The young Lopez was declared dead on arrival at the same hospital.

Investigators said the Nissan pickup Jose Oliveros Jr., 36, was driving to Balanga City coming from a coal power plant in Mariveles first hit Agoson’s tricycle crossing the highway along the Lucanin intersection. It then crashed into the tricycle of Lopez that was also traversing the highway.

Oliveros claimed he lost control of the vehicle when its brake malfunctioned and smashed into the tricycles.