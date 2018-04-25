3 dead, 23 hurt as bus rams truck in Tarlac

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: Three persons died while 22 others were hurt on Tuesday night when a bus rammed into a truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks here, police said.

Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, Tarlac police provincial director, said initial investigation showed that the Five Star bus driven by Rolando Antalan of Pangasinan and the truck driven by Emmanuel Retardo of Bulacan were traveling north along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway in Sto Niño, Concepcion when the accident happened.

The impact of the collision resulted in an explosion that burned both vehicles and caused the deaths of three still unidentified passengers of the bus.

The other victims, including the drivers, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police are still investigating the incident. JERRY M. HERNANDEZ