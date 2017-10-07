3 dead, 33 injured in water tank explosion

THREE people, including a one-year old baby girl, died while 33 were injured when a pressurized steel water tank of the San Jose Del Monte City Water District exploded at dawn on Friday.

City Information Office chief Ronald Soriano said up to 20 households were destroyed and some were washed out by water that exploded from the tank at 3:30 in the morning.

The tank, at Kelsey Hills in Barangay Muzon, carried 2,000 cubic meters of water and catered to some villages.

Soriano said rescue and retrieval operations were immediately conducted by the city government and the Bulacan Risk Reduction Management Office.

The fatalities were identified as Jimmy Garcia, 50, a police aide; Elaine Chamson; and the one-year-old Jaina Espina.

The injured were brought to Kairos Hospital, Grace Hospital, Rogaciano Hospital and BMC Hospital, authorities said.

The water tank was made of galvanized steel and was built seven years ago.

Mayor Arthur Robes said the city government would provide assistance to the victims and said charges would be filed if water district officials were found negligent.