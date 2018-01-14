3 dead, 4 missing in flashflood, landslide

Three persons died while four are still missing after flashflood and landslides hit Eastern Visayas brought by heavy rains from the tail end of a cold front, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesman, said of the three dead, one body was retrieved in Tacloban City after a landslide while a couple was found in Pantar, Lanao del Sur. She did not reveal their identities.

Chief Insp. Maria Bella Rentuaya, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman for Eastern Visayas, said the landslide victim in Tacloban City was identified as Delia Carson, 60, of Barangay 43-B Quarry District.

Rentuaya said the landslide happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Saturday that caused Carson’s house to collapse. Her body was retrieved at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

She added the landslide buried eight houses of about 49 people.

“At about 10:30 p.m. [on Saturday], seven households composed of 22 persons were forcibly evacuated,” Rentuaya reported.

On the other hand, Marasigan said, three persons were missing in Tacloban City and one in Silvino Lobos after one person was rescued from the landslide.

Rentuaya identified the missing as Zerjean Amancio, his daughter Zoe Hernandez and a certain “Alex.”

Massive flooding in Negros

Meanwhile, a heavy flooding from torrential rains hit three cities and one town in Negros Occidental on Friday forcing the evacuation of about 3,400 families in 17 barangay (villages) in Victorias City alone.

Zeaphard Gerhart Caelian, Negros Occidental disaster management program division head, said Victorias City was heavily affected with floods affected more than 18,000 individuals in 17 of the its 26 villages.

One house was destroyed in Talisay City while a landslide briefly rendered a road in Silay City impassable.

Caellan said the heavy rains that hit the cities of Victorias, Talisay and Silay and EB Magalona town were triggered by the northeast monsoon and the tail-end of a cold front.

Victorias City Mayor Frederick Palanca said Barangay 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 12,13, 16, 16-A, 17, 18, 18-A, 19, 19-A, and 20 experienced massive flooding.

In Talisay City heavy rains started at about 9 p.m. on Thursday and lasted until Friday morning. Rising waters in the Catabla and Minuluan rivers triggered flooding in Zone 14, 8, 12, 2 and 1 affecting 142 families, causing some to evacuate to safer ground.

Mayor Marvin Malacon of EB Magalona town said two overflow systems were damaged in Barangay Alacaygan and Barangay San Isidro that caused the water to rise affecting about 50 families. One house was destroyed

Similarly, Silay City Mark Golez reported that heavy rains triggered a landslide in Sitio Sangay, Barangay Guimbalaon at 5:30 a.m. on Friday making the road impassable until it was cleared at about 9 a.m.

He said evacuees have already returned to their houses.

