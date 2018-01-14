3 dead, 4 missing from flashfloods, landslides in Eastern Visayas, Lanao Sur

THREE persons died while four were reported missing from the flashfloods and landslides in Eastern Visayas resulting from heavy rains caused by the tail end of a cold front, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

One of the fatalities was identified as Delia Carson, 60, a resident of Barangay 43-B Quarry District from Tacloban City,

Chief Insp. Maria Bella Rentuaya, spokeswoman of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas, said.

Rentuaya said that the landslide in Tacloban City happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Saturday. The victim’s body was retrieved at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

NDRRMC spokeswoman Romina Marasigan said the other two, identified only as a couple, were from Pantar, Lanao del Sur.

As for the four missing persons, Marasigan said there were three in Tacloban City and one in Silvino Lobos where another individual was rescued.

The three missing in Tacloban City after the landslide were identified as Zerjean Amancio, Zoe Hernandez (daughter of Amancio) and a certain “Alex.” DEMPSEY REYES