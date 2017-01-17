3 dead, 5,000 affected as floods hit CDO, Misamis Oriental

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Three people died due to drowning while 5,000 individuals were affected by flooding in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan De Oro City, officials said Tuesday.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of Rudy Boy Cabido, 14, in the village of Agusan, east of this city on Tuesday morning and Zian Angel Montesino, 10, of the village of Awang in the town of Opol, Misamis Oriental, Monday evening.

Rescuers also fished out the body of Franklin Ociosbello, 59, of the village of Balulang in Cagayan De Oro City River Tuesday morning.

City disaster officials also reported that about 1,060 persons from various flood prone villages in the city were moved to evacuation centers at the height of heavy rains Monday evening.

In Misamis Oriental, more than 4,000 individuals living near rivers and creeks were also evacuated to higher grounds amid an upsurge of flood water due to heavy rains brought by the low pressure area (LPA) on Monday.

Provincial governor Yevgeny Vincente Emano suspended classes in all levels of public schools Tuesday as the Provincial Disaster, Risk Reduction Management Office (PRDRRMO) continues to assess the damage brought about by the flooding.

The Cagayan De Oro City government has also declared the city under the “state of calamity” after the heavy rain Monday turned the city’s urban villages and downtown area into a complete mess.

Stranded and stuck up vehicles, mostly luxury cars, carried by the rampaging flood waters, piled up along and beside the city’s major thoroughfares apart from mud and debris, which depicted an otherwise abandoned metropolis.

Disaster officials in the city and the province of Misamis Oriental continue to monitor and assess the damage to properties as the aircraft of the Philippine Air Force conducted an aerial survey of the flood’s aftermath here.

Both the city and provincial disaster officials have yet to issue an estimated value of the damage to properties and agriculture in Cagayan De Oro City and Misamis Oreintal. PNA