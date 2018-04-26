3 DEAD, 7 ARRESTED IN BULACAN BUY-BUSTS

THREE suspected drug pushers were killed while seven others were arrested in different anti-illegal drugs operations that the Bulacan Police conducted on Monday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan police provincial director, identified those slain during the operation in Malolos City as Valentine Pillego and Mervin Gacad, from Sitio Dupax, Barangay San Vicente; and Cezar John Mutuc, of Barangay Pandayan, Meycauayan City. Supt. Heryl Bruno, Malolos police chief, said Pillego and Gacad were killed in a shootout with operatives in a separate buy-bust after they reportedly resisted and engaged lawmen in a gunfight. Recovered from the suspects were 16 sachets of shabu, 19 sachets of dried marijuana leaves, two caliber .38 Smith and Wesson revolvers loaded with fired cartridge case and live ammunition, five 9mm fired cartridge cases and buy-bust money. In Meycauayan, an armed encounter ensued in a buy-bust in Barangay Malhacan after Mutuc sensed the police operation and fired at operatives, triggering a firefight Meanwhile, the arrested suspects, including a 16-year-old Child in Conflict with the Law, were identified as John Lawrence Cabingao, Jury Barreta, Dianoding Minalang, Romeo de Vera, Jeffrey Ignacio and Jeramy Garcia. They were arrested in separate operations in San Jose del Monte City and the towns of Pulilan, Bocaue and Santa Maria. Seized in the operations were 23 sachets of shabu, a heat-sealed sachet of dried marijuana leaves, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.