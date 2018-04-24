3 dead as fire hits Quezon City residential area

THREE people were found dead after a fire hit a residential area in a village in Quezon City late Monday night, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said on Tuesday.

Paulina Santos, 55; Rachelle Ann Santos, 24; and Raizel Redito, 24, died from suffocation as a result of the fire that hit a home in Barangay Pasong Tamo, according to Inspector Rosendo Cabillan.

The fire started from the kitchen of the house of Juanita Redito, 65, along Roque Extension, Cabillan said.

The fire, which started at 11:43 p.m., reached 2nd alarm and was declared out by 12:50 a.m.

Redito and Antonio Entico, 62, both suffered from second degree burns on their arms and legs while Mark Ledesma, 27, suffered from first degree burns on his right hand and back after trying to escape the blaze.

A total of 30 families were affected and P150,000 worth of property were destroyed in the fire as authorities try to determine its cause, Cabillan said. GLEE JALEA

