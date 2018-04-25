3 dead in QC fire

Three people died when a fire hit a residential area in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City Monday night.

Paulina Santos, 55, Rachelle Ann Santos, 24, and Raizel Redito, 24, died of suffocation, Fire Inspector Rosendo Cabillan said.

The blaze started in the kitchen of Juanita Redito, 65, along Roque Extension, Cabillan said.

The fire, which started at 11:43 p.m., was declared out at12:50 a.m.

Redito and Antonio Entico, 62, sustained second-degree burns.

At least 30 families were affected by the blaze.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.