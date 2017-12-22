3 dead in jeepney-tricycle collision

BACOLOD CITY: A tricycle driver and his two passengers were killed after a jeepney bumped their vehicle along the national highway in Barangay 9, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday. The fatalities were Edgar Capinig, 56, driver of the tricycle; Liezel Garsula, 41, a teacher; and student Roselle Bartolome, 20. They were declared dead at the hospital from multiple serious injuries. Police Officer 2 Jecon Nermal, Kabankalan City Police Station traffic investigator, said the jeepney, driven by Fernando Mahilom, 35, was headed to Mabinay Road when it bumped the tricycle that was turning left. Mahilom immediately surrendered and he was detained at the Kabankalan City Police Station. He claimed the tricycle made a sudden left turn without using a signal.

Eugene Y. Adiong