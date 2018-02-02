3 ‘Dengvaxia deaths’ may have links to vaccine–report

THREE of 14 deaths that were reported initially to have been caused by the anti-dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, were found to have a “causal association” to the drug, according to an independent team of experts from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in its report released on Friday.

This means that the individuals in the three cases were given Dengvaxia before they contracted the disease, the PGH Dengue Investigative Task Force said in a media briefing.

The task force also said that two of the three deaths may have been actually because of “vaccine failure” or the disease was acquired even after the individuals were “appropriately and fully vaccinated.”

The task force defined “causality” as “the relationship of two events in which the second event is a consequence of the first. Sometimes, multiple factors may cause the event or may function as co-factors when the event occurs.”

However, the task force said further tests would be made on the tissue samples and antibodies of the victims before it could fully conclude its findings.

The other cases include three with no links to Dengvaxia but were caused by other diseases and not the vaccine. Six deaths were due to other diseases that were contracted within 30 days after vaccination but still had no links to Dengvaxia.

Two cases could not be classified because of the inadequate information available. KENNETH HERNANDEZ