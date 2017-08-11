3 die, 16 injured in jeepney–truck collision

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: Three jeepney passengers, including two elderly, died while 16 others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a jeepney and a 14-wheeler truck along the national highway here at about 7 a.m. on Friday.

Chief Insp. Eduardo Guevarra, Dinalupihan police chief, identified the fatalities as Armand Dacayo, 43, of San Benito; Norma Sarmiento, 70, of Happy Valley, all in Dinalupihan; and Teresita Franco, 60, of Olongapo City.

Franco died at the Jose Payumo District Hospital in Dinalupihan where most of the victims were brought for treatment.

Other victims were rushed to Bataan Peninsula Medical Center in Dinalupihan and to Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City.

Alfredo Santos Jr., chairman of Barangay Luakan here, described the accident as very tragic.

“The truck overtook and hit the incoming jeepney. All jeepney passengers were bloodied,” he said.

Police Officer 3 Rafael Tiglao of Dinalupihan police said the 14-wheeler truck was bound for Olongapo City when it smacked head-on with the incoming jeepney.

The passengers – Eddie Daguto and a certain Raella, college student – said they lost consciousness and woke up in the hospital.

Jeepney driver Ricky Mangalindan of Barangay Colo, Dinalupihan and a retired police officer, was pinned on the steering wheel and was among those badly hurt.

Police said truck driver Reymon de Guzman of Porac, Pampanga faces charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and multiple injuries and damage to property.