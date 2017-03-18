3 die, 2 injured as army truck rams into motorbike, trike

MAYANTOC, Tarlac: A family of three died while two others were injured after a Philippine Army truck hit the vehicles they were riding in barangay Rotrottooc here on Friday. The fatalities were Edgar Callo, 39; his wife Elizabeth, 36 and son Cristan 11; while injured were an unidentified tricycle driver and his passenger Rezel Garma. The army truck, driven by Sgt. Frederick Natividad, was on its way to base at Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) in Camp Aquino, Tarlac City when it accidentally hit the Callo family at the intersection of barangay (village) and provincial roads. The truck came from a civilian military operation in the far-flung barangay of Labney in Mayantoc town. Natividad forcibly stopped the truck but failed hitting the Callos on board their motorcycle. The truck then drifted and turned the opposite direction hitting the tricycle. Jerry M. Hernandez