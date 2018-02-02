3 die, 6 hurt as van plunges into Benguet ravine

La Trinidad, Benguet: Two passengers of a van died while its driver died in the hospital when their vehicle plunged into a 300-meter ravine along Kilometer 57 in Calasipan, Cattubo of Atok, Benguet. Killed were Mateo Elector Loy-odan Ngade, 34, of Tadian, Mountain Province and Lourdes Payagda Balog-ang, 69, from Purok 6, Irisan, Baguio City while Rey Carias Batong, 38, driver from Guinzadan Norte, Bauko in Mt. Province died at Atok District Hospital on Tuesday. Police said the Baguio City-bound Toyota Hi-ace van (AEN-382) owned by Batong was carrying eight people when it overtook an Elf truck. Meanwhile, eight people, including two minors, sustained injuries after a lowland-bound UV Express van driven by Mark Kenneth Tumpalan overturned along Bawek in Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet. Tumpalan, 26, reportedly felt sleepy while driving and failed to control the vehicle when it swerved and rolled over. Injured were Jessy Keth Cambolo Panisigan, 6; Kyra Panisigan Batawang, 4; Glenda Panisigan Batawang, 41, all from Lubas in La Trinidad, Benguet; Marilyn Pacio Tomayo, 41, of Puliwes, Baguio City and Apolonia Pacalso, 68, and David Ingaan Caoili Jr., 59, both from Bana-ao, Tadian, Mountain Province.