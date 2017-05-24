3 die in Sorsogon accident

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: Three persons died while 18 others were injured after the passenger jeepney they were riding in fell into a 30-meter ravine along the Maharlika National Highway in Matnog, Sorsogon on Tuesday afternoon, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO 5) here reported on Wednesday morning.

Sr. Insp. Ma.Luisa Calubaquib, PRO 5 spokesman, said the jeepney (EVU 783) was traversing the highway along Sitio Colonia, Barangay Hidhid in Matnog town around 4:30 p.m. when its driver lost control of the brakes along a road curve.

She said the jeepney crashed into the steel railings on the side of the road before plunging into the ravine.

Calubaquib said Josefa Hilao, 78, and Judy Hilao, 60, both from Barangay Pagtabunan, Matnog town; and Bermalet Alcantara, 32, of Tabaco City, Albay, died instantly after they were pinned down inside the jeepney wreckage.

She added that the 18 injured passengers were brought to the Medicare and Community Hospital and Sorsogon Provincial Hospital in Sorsogon City and the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in this city.