3 Drown in Bataan, 6 others rescued

MORONG, Bataan: Three village mates in Samal town, who were on an outing at an undeveloped beach facing the South China Sea (West Philippines Sea) in this town, went swimming and drowned last Sunday. Relatives identified the victims as Alberto Guevarra 3rd, 37, former overseas Filipino worker; Edgardo Guinto Jr., 26, also a former OFW; and student Joshua Magpoc, 19, all of Barangay Calaguiman in Samal, Bataan. Police Insp. Winston Norte, Morong police chief, said they were with seven other village mates who went on a picnic at the open beach in Purok 7 in Barangay Sabang here. Pedelito Ibabao, a fisherman from Sabang, said the first body to be recovered was that of Guevarra while those of Guinto and Magpoc were found at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. of the same day, respectively. Edwin Bacer said there were 10 of them from Samal who went to the beach, with nine going out to the sea.