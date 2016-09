Three alleged drug dealers were killed after they engaged policemen in a shootout Thursday evening.

One of the suspects was identified as Regie Sarmiento.

Police said the three fired at policemen who were conducting a surveillance operation in a slum area in Barangay 31 at past 11 p.m. Thursday.The patrolling policemen fired back, killing the men on the spot.

The police said they recovered guns and several plastic sachets containing shabu after the clash.