3 drug suspects arrested in Manila buy-busts

Three men were arrested on Wednesday in two separate buy-busts by the Santa Mesa Police Station Drug Enforcement Team. The suspects were identified as Angelico Corpuz, 22; Omar Molina, 20; and Marvin Luterte, 37. Seized from Corpuz and Molina inside a hotel were four sachets of suspected shabu and from Luterte, three sachets of the illegal drug. The suspects will be charged with violations of Republic Act 91165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.